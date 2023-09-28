Dance of the Norwegian sweaters takes the halls of Høstfest

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – At Høstfest, one of the dance groups doesn’t have a stage.

The Dance of the Norwegian Sweaters makes several stops at different halls at 11 o’clock and 4 o’clock and performs for 30 minutes.

Angela Christianson, representative for the Rinat Mouzafarov Institute of Dance and Ballet Theater, said it’s like an indoor parade and they’ve partnered with the accordion club.

She said performers at the institute have been dancing at Høstfest for 25 years.

“These dancers will dance up to 25 to 30 hours a week and they’re very dedicated. I think you’ll see that especially with our advanced dancers,” said Christianson.

Their advanced dance shows will be at Oslo Hall at 5:15 p.m. Thursday.

Their show is called Scandi Sky Fantasy and they’ll perform there again on Friday and Saturday.

