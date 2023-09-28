Construction on Broadway expected to finish after next week

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Drivers have had to skirt around construction on one of the busiest streets in Minot.

The road work from 5th and 6th Avenue on Broadway to University Avenue started last Thursday and is expected to be completed by the second week of October.

Jesse Hoffart, project manager with the city, said they’re fixing some of the concrete that’s in rough shape, and that it’s a measure to act against potholes before they start showing up.

“We wanted to try to get those addressed before winter hits when it’s kind of too late to fix something,” said Hoffart.

Hoffart said construction on the outside lanes will start next week.

