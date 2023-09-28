BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When you hold a vote and about 85 percent said yes, most would call that a landslide. It was with that gusto that the students at Bismarck State College approved the building of a new athletic facility on campus. It will be called the BSC Human Performance Center.

The Armory has been home to the Mystics for a long time. It’s a building never intended to host sporting events.

Mystics Athletic Director Myron Schulz says it will be the BSC Home for basketball, volleyball, wrestling, e-sports and weight training, plus there will be a climbing wall and simulation games for the fans.

“The Bavendick Family gave the lead gift that made all of this possible, and then the student vote closed the gap on the rest of the money. It’s just exciting. We’ve been with the architect all summer and it’s just going to be great, and it’s huge for the trajectory of BSC athletics,” said Schulz.

Schulz says the new arena will seat in the 2,000 range, or roughly four times bigger than the Armory.

