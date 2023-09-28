A backflip fit for a king: SD teen impresses crowd at homecoming coronation

MOBRIDGE, S.D. (KFYR) - People in a small South Dakota town are flipping out about one teen’s backflip.

Mobridge-Pollock senior Simon Fried backflipped his way to his place on stage during homecoming coronation.

Fried has been known to do backflips at volleyball games to get the crowd fired up. So, he figured, why not do the same at coronation?

The rest of the homecoming court knew what Fried was planning, but he says it was a surprise to everyone else.

Fried’s biggest concern: not ripping his suit in front of the crowd.

“Before I did it, I was doing some squats, making sure if I landed all low, I was good,” he said. “It was all good. No rips, no tears. It’s good!”

Fried taught himself to do backflips as a kid on the trampoline in his backyard.

By the way, Fried was crowned homecoming king.

