Women’s leadership symposium to provide resources for those seeking public office

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Minot Women Connect and Minot Area Chamber EDC have invited state and federal government officials to a leadership symposium to provide informational resources to women interested in holding public office.

The event will be at Minot State University on October 3rd from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Officials from various levels of government will attend and speak.

Rianne Kuhn, chair of the Minot Women Connect Committee, said it’s a way for aspiring public workers to know what step comes next.

“With term limits down in North Dakota, that changes things. We’re going to need people in the public to put forth their time and volunteer in different capacities, so that’s a big part of this,” said Kuhn.

The preferred time to register is by September 27th.

Tickets are sold on the Minot Area Chamber EDC website.

