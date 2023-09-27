Williston’s pit bull ban to remain after special election fails

By Michael Anthony
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williston voters have decided to keep the pit bull ban ordinance going following a special election Tuesday.

The unofficial results were 554 to 518. There needed to be more than 50 percent “Yes” voters to repeal the ordinance.

Petitioners said they wanted to remove the discriminating language against certain breeds. City Mayor Howard Klug said he supported the ban after seeing a group of pit bulls attack several people near Rickard Elementary back in 2019.

All pit bulls are banned in Williston, with the exception of dogs registered before 1987.

The votes will be canvassed on October 6 at 1 p.m. in the Appam Conference Room of the Williams County Administration Building.

