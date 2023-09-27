Protest develops outside of Reagan presidential library night before Republican debate

Protesters gather outside site of debate location in Simi Valley, CA
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KMOT/KFYR) - A human rights protest formed outside the entrance of the Reagan Presidential Library Tuesday evening, the site of the second Republican Presidential Primary debate.

The demonstrators seemed to be taking issue with both Republicans and Democrats over recent conflicts overseas, including the current unrest involving the country of Azerbaijan.

Whether the issues will be addressed in Wednesday’s debate remains to be seen. The debate is broadcast by Fox Business Channel and is at 8 p.m. CT / 6 p.m. PT.

