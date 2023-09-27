Nichole Rice’s defense attorneys submit a motion to dismiss case

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Nichole Rice’s defense attorneys have submitted a motion to dismiss her case in the death of Anita Knutson in Minot.

Rice had a pre-trial conference Wednesday morning, where the state proposed a three-week trial.

Ward county prosecutors have asked for 45 days to respond to the defense’s dismissal request.

A date has not been set for a hearing regarding the dismissal motion.

