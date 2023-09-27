Jamestown Police notify public of high-risk sex offender

Carl Aubury Harmon, III
Carl Aubury Harmon, III(ND Sex Offender Registry)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Jamestown Police Department is letting the public know about a high-risk sex offender living in the city of Jamestown.

Carl Aubury Harmon, III, is living at 804 9th Avenue SE in Jamestown. The 70-year-old is a white male, about 5′9″ and 220 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Harmon was convicted in 1996 of gross sexual imposition for luring a 16-year-old girl to his home under the false pretense that he wanted her to babysit for him. Once she arrived, Harmon blindfolded her and led to our to a barn.

Authorities say Harmon bound the victim’s hands with rope, gagged her, and sexually assaulted the girl while holding a knife to her face. According to his offense record, the assault lasted approximately 5 hours.

Harmon is not wanted by police at this time and has served his sentence. Jamestown Police say this notification is meant for public safety and not in increase fear in the community.

You can find more information or search the North Dakota Sex Offender Registry here.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dickinson State University
Dickinson State eliminating seven majors, some tenured faculty
Minot vehicle pursuit
WATCH: Man arrested in Minot after vehicle pursuit
Anita Knutson
Nichole Rice’s defense attorneys submit a motion to dismiss case
Joslynn Rose on "The Voice"
Minnesota teen claims her spot on NBC’s The Voice
Anita Knutson
Hearing set for Wednesday in Anita Knutson death case

Latest News

ND Gov. Doug Burgum reacts to the second Republican presidential debate: Thurs. AM update with Joe
Key talking points and important moments from the second Republican presidential debate: Thurs. AM update with Joe
KMOT First News at Ten (Minot)
KMOT - First News at Ten - Sportscast 9/27/2023
First News at Ten
KFYR - First News at Ten - Sportscast 9/27/2023
Ideal Option's new location
Ideal Option relocates in Minot