Government shutdown nears as lawmakers remain split on funding

By Peter Zampa
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Lawmakers have just three days to avoid a government shutdown, and the many variables in play are creating unlimited uncertainty. The funding fight is proving to be a delicate, potentially career-defining dance.

Senate leaders agreed to a short-term solution, a continuing resolution (CR) that would keep the government funded for six weeks, send $6 billion to Ukraine and $6 billion to disaster relief.

“I don’t see the support in the House,” said Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

This bill is a nonstarter for some Republicans in the Senate and many Republicans in the House who are growing wary of supporting Ukraine.

McCarthy wants to pass his own CR with a border security bill attached, in hopes of attracting the more conservative elements of his party who do not want a short-term solution.

McCarthy’s proposal, however, is a nonstarter for Democrats and those hardliners, who have consistently said “NO CR.” In fact, if McCarthy agrees to work with Democrats on a stopgap bill to get enough votes, the GOP detractors are threatening to take away his Speakership with a motion to vacate, which brings his job up for a fresh vote.

“This House has been poorly led, and we own that, and we have to do something about it,” said Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.).

But going through the regular appropriations process, passing 12 individual spending bills, takes time, which is a luxury lawmakers do not have after leaving their work to the last minute. Thus, the Senate moved ahead with its stopgap fix.

“This shows we can work together, even with our differences, for the betterment of our country. I hope the House follows suit,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

If a deal isn’t reached, the short-term impact is no pay for federal workers until the shutdown ends. In the long term, an impact on nutrition assistance programs, park maintenance, air travel, and more.

“Government shutdowns are bad news whichever way you look at them,” said senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kent.), who helped craft the Senate CR.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is pointing a finger at House Republicans who cannot come to an agreement among themselves much less with Democrats. But Republicans point the finger right back saying the president should be at the table, working to secure the border. As the blame game carries on, so does the ticking clock.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anita Knutson
Hearing set for Wednesday in Anita Knutson death case
Daycare operator charged following investigation into child's death
Daycare operator charged following investigation into child’s death
A Valley Bus bus driver is currently under fire after a recent video circulated showing him...
Video shows school bus driver in North Dakota cursing at students
The letter received by patients from DMS regarding the data leak involving Sanford
Sanford patient data leak
Joslynn Rose on "The Voice"
Minnesota teen claims her spot on NBC’s The Voice

Latest News

Protesters gather outside site of debate location in Simi Valley, CA
Protest develops outside of Reagan presidential library night before Republican debate
Doug Burgum's presidential campaign
Gov. Burgum officially qualifies for second Republican debate
In the resignation letter Samantha Holly provided to Your News Leader, she said working for the...
ND GOP executive director resigns
Joe updates us live from the scene of tonight's Republican primary debate, including the latest...
Joe Skurzewski live from Milwaukee
Your News Leader's Joe Skurzewski recently had the chance to talk with the governor about what...
Gov. Doug Burgum talks with Your News Leader on what makes him stand out from other governors ahead of Milwaukee debate