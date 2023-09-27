Coverage of the second Republican presidential debate with Joe and Michael from California

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KMOT/KFYR) - Watch below for continuing coverage of the second Republican presidential debate with Joe Skurzewski and Michael Anthony in Simi Valley, California. Fox Business Channel broadcasts the debate Wednesday at 8 p.m. CT / 6 p.m. PT. We’ll have full coverage of the debate on all our newscasts Wednesday evening, and a recap Thursday morning.

Continuing Story Coverage:

Continuing Video Coverage:

Wed. noon update with Joe in California: second Republican presidential debate

Wed. morning update with Michael in California: second Republican presidential debate

Wed. morning update with Joe in California: second Republican presidential debate

Live Tue. night with Michael in California: second Republican presidential debate

Live Tue. night with Joe in California: second Republican presidential debate

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.