Coverage of the second Republican presidential debate with Joe and Michael from California
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KMOT/KFYR) - Watch below for continuing coverage of the second Republican presidential debate with Joe Skurzewski and Michael Anthony in Simi Valley, California. Fox Business Channel broadcasts the debate Wednesday at 8 p.m. CT / 6 p.m. PT. We’ll have full coverage of the debate on all our newscasts Wednesday evening, and a recap Thursday morning.
Continuing Story Coverage:
- Burgum to continue pushing accomplishments, outsider status in second debate
- Protest develops outside of Reagan presidential library night before Republican debate
- Gov. Burgum officially qualifies for second Republican debate
- Burgum appears to qualify for second presidential debate, now polling at 3.2%
Continuing Video Coverage:
Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.