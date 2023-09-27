Class-A & 9-Man Football Poll
Sep. 27, 2023
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There is a new number-one ranked team in 9-Man Football, thanks to Hettinger County’s win over New Salem-Almont. Sargent County takes over the top spot in the voting conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association. Those two teams, plus South Border and Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn are receiving first-place consideration.
It’s not quite as volatile in Class-A. The Aggies, Vikings and Titans are getting first-place votes while Central Cass is new to the top five this week.
Class-A Football Poll
- Velva-D-A-G (13) — 6-0 Record — 80 pts. — Last Week: 1st
- Kindred (3) — 5-0 Record — 74 pts. — Last Week: 2nd
- Trinity (2) — 6-0 Record — 52 pts. — Last Week: 3rd
- Langdon Area-E-M — 6-0 Record — 42 pts. — Last Week: 4th
- Central Cass — 5-1 Record — 17 pts. — Last Week: NR
Others Receiving Votes: Shiloh Christian (5-1)
9-Man Football Poll
- Sargent County (10) — 6-0 Record — 76 pts. — Last Week: 2nd
- South Border (7) — 6-0 Record — 69 pts. — Last Week: 3rd
- New Rockford-Sheyenne-Maddock — 5-0 Record — 44 pts. — Last Week: 4th
- Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn (1) — 6-0 Record — 33 pts. — Last Week: 5th
- New Salem-Almont — 5-1 Record — 28 pts. — Last Week: 1st
Others receiving votes: North Prairie (5-1), Alexander (6-0)
