Burgum to continue pushing accomplishments, outsider status in second debate

SIMI VALLEY, C.A. (KFYR) - In a few hours, Governor Doug Burgum and six other Republican hopefuls will be making their case to the American people in the second GOP Debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

Burgum, who narrowly met the requirements days before the event, will look to continue pushing his accomplishments in North Dakota, as well as how he intends to secure the border and unleash domestic energy production.

Lance Trover, Burgum’s campaign manager, said the governor will speak with more “gusto” than in the previous debate.

“We have inflation that is out of control, energy prices are surging and we have a border out of control. These are the things he will continue to talk about,” said Trover.

Trover said he doesn’t expect Burgum to go after former president Donald Trump tonight.

“There’s a whole punditry for political commentary. I think what we are going to hear from him is that focus on core issues,” said Trover.

Trover said the campaign is treating the presidential race as a marathon, not a sprint. He said he is confident Burgum will meet the requirements for the third debate later this year.

The second GOP debate is at 8 p.m. Central Time on Fox Business.

