Burgum to continue pushing accomplishments, outsider status in second debate

Doug Burgum's presidential campaign
Doug Burgum's presidential campaign(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIMI VALLEY, C.A. (KFYR) - In a few hours, Governor Doug Burgum and six other Republican hopefuls will be making their case to the American people in the second GOP Debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

Burgum, who narrowly met the requirements days before the event, will look to continue pushing his accomplishments in North Dakota, as well as how he intends to secure the border and unleash domestic energy production.

Lance Trover, Burgum’s campaign manager, said the governor will speak with more “gusto” than in the previous debate.

“We have inflation that is out of control, energy prices are surging and we have a border out of control. These are the things he will continue to talk about,” said Trover.

Trover said he doesn’t expect Burgum to go after former president Donald Trump tonight.

“There’s a whole punditry for political commentary. I think what we are going to hear from him is that focus on core issues,” said Trover.

Trover said the campaign is treating the presidential race as a marathon, not a sprint. He said he is confident Burgum will meet the requirements for the third debate later this year.

The second GOP debate is at 8 p.m. Central Time on Fox Business.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anita Knutson
Hearing set for Wednesday in Anita Knutson death case
Daycare operator charged following investigation into child's death
Daycare operator charged following investigation into child’s death
A Valley Bus bus driver is currently under fire after a recent video circulated showing him...
Video shows school bus driver in North Dakota cursing at students
The letter received by patients from DMS regarding the data leak involving Sanford
Sanford patient data leak
Joslynn Rose on "The Voice"
Minnesota teen claims her spot on NBC’s The Voice

Latest News

First News at Noon
Wed. noon update with Joe in California: second Republican presidential debate
First News at Noon
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 9/27/2023
Live coverage of the second Republican Presidential Debate with Joe Skurzewski and Michael...
Coverage of the second Republican presidential debate with Joe and Michael from California
Anita Knutson
Nichole Rice’s defense attorneys submit a motion to dismiss case