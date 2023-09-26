Trinity Health Foundation concludes capital campaign

By Elizabeth Shores
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - The Trinity Health Foundation wrapped up its nearly 5-year-long capital campaign today, which raised over $15 million.

The hospital put the money toward its new healthcare campus and medical district. Some of the projects included building a children’s therapeutic play area, a new sexual assault exam room, and a chapel. They were also able to buy new equipment, such as dialysis machines.

“It clearly says that this community is aware of who Trinity Health is, and they’re excited about who we are and how we are going about preparing our organization to meet their healthcare needs,” said John Kutch, president and CEO of Trinity Health Foundation.

“Back when we started in 1922, a hundred years ago, with a new facility, we had people at that time that were making contributions as well. We found documentation that they committed $10 and were paying on installments. It’s really compelling to see that commitment to our community health care,” said Dusty Zimmerman, Trinity Health Foundation’s director.

Kutch said the campaign received thousands of donations.

