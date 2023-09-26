Soul 57 opens Tuesday at 6:00 PM

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Millions of children lost a parent or primary caregiver during the pandemic. Grief and trauma can make someone feel isolated, but the new non-profit Soul 57 aims to change that.

Soul 57 is hosting its first group therapy session Tuesday at their office. Anyone in kindergarten through twelfth grade is welcome to attend.

Jenny Maattala, the program’s founder and executive director, said she got the idea for Soul 57 after her sister died several years ago.

Maattala, who lost her own mother when she was six, said it feels “surreal” to see the program up and running.

“I would love if there was even just one child here tonight, because that means that one child heard about us and needed us, and we were able to reach them and support them. But of course, in the coming weeks, if we can keep building from one to three to ten, that would be our ultimate goal — is to be able to reach as far into the Bis-Man community and beyond as possible,” said Maattala.

Maattala said anyone is welcome to come to the meeting tonight at 6:00 p.m. She would prefer for visitors to call ahead, but you’re welcome to show up without notice.

If you’re interested in donating, more information can be found at Soul57.org.

Soul 57 can be found at 233 W. Rosser Ave. in Bismarck.

