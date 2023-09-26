Man accused of murder charged for having weapons in jail

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Minot man accused of murder has been charged with having weapons in his jail cell.

Ward County Jail staff found five homemade weapons in Shawnee Krall’s cell.

Authorities say they found recent text messages Krall sent to his mother saying he might get physically violent with people in jail.

Krall is charged with two counts of possession of a weapon by an inmate.

