Man accused of murder charged for having weapons in jail

Man accused of murder charged for having weapons in jail
Man accused of murder charged for having weapons in jail(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Minot man accused of murder has been charged with having weapons in his jail cell.

Ward County Jail staff found five homemade weapons in Shawnee Krall’s cell.

Authorities say they found recent text messages Krall sent to his mother saying he might get physically violent with people in jail.

Krall is charged with two counts of possession of a weapon by an inmate.

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash overnight in West Fargo left I-94 closed for multiple hours.
Overnight crash on I-94 leaves roadway closed for hours
Daycare operator charged following investigation into child's death
Daycare operator charged following investigation into child’s death
A Valley Bus bus driver is currently under fire after a recent video circulated showing him...
Video shows school bus driver in North Dakota cursing at students
The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to an oil field site around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday...
Oil field worker, 30, dies on the job after inhaling fumes inside tank, sheriff says
The Elbow Room bar parking lot
Two killed in shooting in downtown Bismarck parking lot

Latest News

Soul 57
Soul 57 opens Tuesday at 6:00 PM
Co-hosts and co-producers of “Chainz 2 Changed” podcast, Zach Schmidkunz and Antonio Stridiron.
Two ND state penitentiary residents start “Chainz 2 Changed” podcast
Joslynn Rose on "The Voice"
Minnesota teen claims her spot on NBC’s The Voice
New state park gear
ND state parks gets new gear to make parks more accessible