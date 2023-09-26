Hearing set for Wednesday in Anita Knutson death case

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The person charged in the 2007 killing of Minot college student Anita Knutson is scheduled to be back in court Wednesday in Minot.

Knutson’s former roommate, 36-year-old Nichole Rice, is scheduled to appear for a pretrial conference.

Knutson was found fatally stabbed in her off-campus apartment in June 2007, but the case went cold for roughly 15 years.

Police arrested Rice last March on an AA felony murder charge. Rice, who is out on bond, pleaded not guilty to the charge last September.

In a pretrial conference, the courts often set trial dates and determine the size of the jury pool to be considered for the case, as well as address any other issues brought forth by the state or defense.

