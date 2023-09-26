Hearing set for Wednesday in Anita Knutson death case

Anita Knutson
Anita Knutson(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The person charged in the 2007 killing of Minot college student Anita Knutson is scheduled to be back in court Wednesday in Minot.

Knutson’s former roommate, 36-year-old Nichole Rice, is scheduled to appear for a pretrial conference.

Knutson was found fatally stabbed in her off-campus apartment in June 2007, but the case went cold for roughly 15 years.

Police arrested Rice last March on an AA felony murder charge. Rice, who is out on bond, pleaded not guilty to the charge last September.

In a pretrial conference, the courts often set trial dates and determine the size of the jury pool to be considered for the case, as well as address any other issues brought forth by the state or defense.

Related Content: Continuing Coverage of Anita Knutson Cold Case

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash overnight in West Fargo left I-94 closed for multiple hours.
Overnight crash on I-94 leaves roadway closed for hours
Daycare operator charged following investigation into child's death
Daycare operator charged following investigation into child’s death
A Valley Bus bus driver is currently under fire after a recent video circulated showing him...
Video shows school bus driver in North Dakota cursing at students
The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to an oil field site around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday...
Oil field worker, 30, dies on the job after inhaling fumes inside tank, sheriff says
The Elbow Room bar parking lot
Two killed in shooting in downtown Bismarck parking lot

Latest News

U-Mary starts first ACHA M1 season this week
UMary starts first ACHA M1 season this week
KFYR+ exclusive.
South Dakota Healthcare with Dan Palmer 9/26/2023
First News at Noon
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 9/26/2023
First News at Ten
Sanford patient data leak