Gov. Burgum officially qualifies for second Republican debate

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KFYR) - The Republican National Committee made it official Monday night--Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, is one of the seven qualifiers for Wednesday’s Republican Presidential Primary Debate.

The debate will feature a similar cast of characters as the first debate last month in Milwaukee. The only one of the eight candidates who failed to qualify was former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson.

The qualifiers in alphabetical order are:

Governor Doug Burgum

Governor Chris Christie

Governor Ron DeSantis

Ambassador Nikki Haley

Vice President Mike Pence

Vivek Ramaswamy

Senator Tim Scott

Former Pres. Donald Trump will not take part in the debate and instead will speak in Detroit, amid the ongoing autoworkers labor strike.

The debate is at 8 p.m. CT on Fox Business. Stuart Varney, Dana Perino, and Ilia Calderon will moderate.

