Gov. Burgum officially qualifies for second Republican debate

Doug Burgum's presidential campaign
Doug Burgum's presidential campaign(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KFYR) - The Republican National Committee made it official Monday night--Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, is one of the seven qualifiers for Wednesday’s Republican Presidential Primary Debate.

The debate will feature a similar cast of characters as the first debate last month in Milwaukee. The only one of the eight candidates who failed to qualify was former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson.

The qualifiers in alphabetical order are:

  • Governor Doug Burgum
  • Governor Chris Christie
  • Governor Ron DeSantis
  • Ambassador Nikki Haley
  • Vice President Mike Pence
  • Vivek Ramaswamy
  • Senator Tim Scott

Former Pres. Donald Trump will not take part in the debate and instead will speak in Detroit, amid the ongoing autoworkers labor strike.

The debate is at 8 p.m. CT on Fox Business. Stuart Varney, Dana Perino, and Ilia Calderon will moderate.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Elbow Room bar parking lot
Two killed in shooting in downtown Bismarck parking lot
A crash overnight in West Fargo left I-94 closed for multiple hours.
Overnight crash on I-94 leaves roadway closed for hours
The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to an oil field site around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday...
Oil field worker, 30, dies on the job after inhaling fumes inside tank, sheriff says
Three seriously injured in crash north of Makoti
Candles were placed near the crash site along Route 7 in New Milford.
Officials: High school senior dies, 3 others critically injured after head-on collision

Latest News

First News at Six
More than a game: friends and rivals find healing on the field
A crash overnight in West Fargo left I-94 closed for multiple hours.
Overnight crash on I-94 leaves roadway closed for hours
The letter received by patients from DMS regarding the data leak involving Sanford
Sanford patient data leak
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 9/25/23