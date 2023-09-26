Bismarck School Board holds preliminary budget hearing

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck School Board approved the preliminary budget for the 2023-2024 school year on August 8. A mill rate was proposed at 107.19, which is unchanged from last year. However, because property values have increased, residents might be paying more.

Bismarck homeowners can expect to pay $482 a year in property taxes per $100,000 of their home’s value.

Property taxes account for around 20 percent of the BPS budget. The rest comes from state and federal funding.

“You want to give living raises to your staff, I’m not sure how you’re supposed to do that without any type of increase. The money’s got to come from somewhere. So, if you want to think, if we get additional students, we need additional teachers, you know, you’ve got to somehow figure out how to pay for them,” said Darin Scherr, business and operations manager for Bismarck Public Schools.

The mill levy was last increased six years ago, to add enhancements to Bismarck schools.

“The board decided to reduce class sizes. So, they had a considerable number of staff to be able to do that. And then we also did some money for kind of school-based mental health programs to really get our kids some help in that arena. So those are probably the last two increases years ago,” said Scherr.

He says 180 million of the 200-million-dollar budget is staff salary.

“Everybody from a classroom teacher to a custodian to aides in the classroom, all that consumes the majority of the budget you know if we need to cut taxes. You, you, you’re not gonna be able to cut pens and paper, you’re gonna have to cut staff,” said Scherr.

The preliminary budget can be reviewed at https://www.bismarckschools.org/budget.

The board will discuss the budget again at their first board meeting in October and it’s due to the county by October 10.

