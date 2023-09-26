Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health urges those who can to get their yearly vaccines

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Flu season is coming up, and Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health is urging those who are eligible to get their yearly vaccines.

These include Covid boosters and RSV vaccines. Renae Moch, BBPH’s executive director, said getting your yearly shots can help keep you from getting seriously ill, which keeps more beds open in the hospital for those who need them.

The shots aren’t a guarantee you won’t get sick but they can potentially help lessen the intensity if you do.

“Maybe they have a heart attack, maybe they have a stroke, those types of things that are unexpected. Motor vehicle accidents, for example. If there’s no beds here, they have to look elsewhere to try to find health services, which could impact the outcome of the individual that is looking for health care services,” said Moch.

Moch said the clinic will be offering drive-through vaccine services soon and will work with those who can’t afford the normal prices.

