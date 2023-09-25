Williston to vote on pit bull ban repeal Tuesday

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Residents in Williston will be heading to the polls this week to decide whether to repeal a pit bull ban.

The city prohibits owning a pit bull, except those registered prior to 1987. A group wanting to repeal the ordinance filed a petition that was rejected by the city. Instead, city commissioners approved a special election to have the community decide.

Petitioners say they want to remove the discriminating language towards certain breeds. Mayor Howard Klug supports the old ordinance, citing when a group of pit bulls attacked several people by Rickard Elementary back in 2019.

The election will be Tuesday at the Williston ARC from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This will be the third separate election conducted in Williston this year. Voters went to the ARC for two school board elections during the summer. A potential school bond election could be coming this winter.

