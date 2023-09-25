Spearfish woman pleaded guilty to Super Eight Motel arson

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Spearfish woman will remain in a mental health treatment facility after she pleaded guilty to arson on Monday.

Bismarck Police say in May they received a call about a fire at the Super Eight Motel in Bismarck.

Officers said when they arrived on the scene, 19-year-old Saydee Bear Robe admitted to starting the fire because she “needed to cleanse the building of evil spirits.”

Court documents state Bear Robe started the fire with phone book pages and stuffing from the bed.

