Man to serve 5 years in prison for running over Watford City boy

Julian Montoya changed his plea Monday to guilty.
Julian Montoya changed his plea Monday to guilty.(KUMV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Williston, ND (KUMV) - A northwest district court judge sentenced a man to five years for running over and killing a Watford City boy back in April.

Julian Montoya changed his plea Monday to guilty of negligent homicide and duty in a scene of an accident involving death.

A plea agreement was accepted, and both the defense and prosecution called it appropriate.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Elbow Room bar parking lot
Two killed in shooting in downtown Bismarck parking lot
A crash overnight in West Fargo left I-94 closed for multiple hours.
Overnight crash on I-94 leaves roadway closed for hours
Three seriously injured in crash north of Makoti
Candles were placed near the crash site along Route 7 in New Milford.
Officials: High school senior dies, 3 others critically injured after head-on collision
The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to an oil field site around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday...
Oil field worker, 30, dies on the job after inhaling fumes inside tank, sheriff says

Latest News

Pitbull ban repeal election
Williston to vote on pit bull ban repeal Tuesday
Night Report Extended (Sunday)
Miss Norsk Høstfest 2023 crowned ahead of festival
Night Report Extended (Sunday)
Sports Injury and Emergency Planning Clinic Monday in Minot
Night Report Extended (Sunday)
Changes coming to FAFSA will impact North Dakota college students in 2024/2025 school year