Man to serve 5 years in prison for running over Watford City boy
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Williston, ND (KUMV) - A northwest district court judge sentenced a man to five years for running over and killing a Watford City boy back in April.
Julian Montoya changed his plea Monday to guilty of negligent homicide and duty in a scene of an accident involving death.
A plea agreement was accepted, and both the defense and prosecution called it appropriate.
