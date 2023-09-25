Former BPD officer charged with a misdemeanor

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A former Bismarck Police Officer has been charged with a simple assault misdemeanor in relation to an excessive force investigation into his conduct.

Court documents state last March former BPD officer George Huff was fired after an investigation revealed he had struck a man several times with handcuffs in his hands.

Two other responding officers told investigators they believe excessive force was used.

Police car dash cameras observed Huff and the victim making contact and going to the ground, they did not capture the initial strikes but caught Huff striking the man on the neck with his elbow.

The man sustained cuts, bruising and possible fractures to his face.

Court documents state Huff told investigators when he and the man fell to the ground, he believed the man was attempting to bite him.

