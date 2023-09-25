Entering peak fall foliage season, some factors could impact the colors

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We’re entering the peak of fall foliage for parts of North Dakota, but the lack of rainfall across the north this year could impact it a bit.

With 36 percent of the state in drought, this stresses trees and could lead to an earlier and shorter window of color.

“It’s starting, the leaves are starting to turn, especially along the northern tier is where we’re seeing reports of some of those fall colors showing up. The Turtle Mountains area is a great place to see them. I was in the Medora area in the badlands yesterday and you’re starting to see some beautiful golds pop out there as well,” said Sara Otte Coleman, director of the tourism and marketing division for the North Dakota Department of Commerce.

Autoplay Caption

Storms can also impact how long the vibrant colors are on display.

“We always hope we don’t get that big wind storm, too, immediately following the peak change. And normally for us, it’s around that last week of September, first week of October is when it’s peak beauty,” said Coleman.

The North Dakota Department of Tourism has a list of some of the best places in the region to see the foliage, including state parks and scenic drives. Click here for that.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.