AAA & AA Football Polls

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We are down to three undefeated teams in North Dakota’s two biggest divisions for high school football.

In Class AAA, it’s Shanley and Minot. In Class AA, it’s Fargo North.

Class AAA Football Poll

Shanley (19) — 5-0 Record — 103 pts. — Last week: 1st Minot (2) — 5-0 Record — 86 pts. — Last week: 2nd WF Sheyenne — 4-1 Record — 61 pts. — Last week: 3rd Bismarck High — 4-1 Record — 43 pts. — Last week: 4th Mandan — 3-2 Record — 11 pts. — Last week: NR

Others receiving votes: Fargo Davies, Bismarck Century, West Fargo

Class AA Football Poll

Fargo North (18) — 5-0 Record — 94 pts. — Last week: 1st Fargo South (1) — 3-2 Record — 96 pts. — Last week: 2nd Jamestown — 4-1 Record — 58 pts. — Last week: 3rd GF Red River — 4-2 Record — 36 pts. — Last week: 5th Dickinson — 4-1 Record — 19 pts. — Last week: 4th

Others receiving votes: Valley City, Grand Forks Central

