AAA & AA Football Polls

Class AAA & AA Football Polls
Class AAA & AA Football Polls(KFYR-TV)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We are down to three undefeated teams in North Dakota’s two biggest divisions for high school football.

In Class AAA, it’s Shanley and Minot. In Class AA, it’s Fargo North.

Class AAA Football Poll

  1. Shanley (19) — 5-0 Record — 103 pts. — Last week: 1st
  2. Minot (2) — 5-0 Record — 86 pts. — Last week: 2nd
  3. WF Sheyenne — 4-1 Record — 61 pts. — Last week: 3rd
  4. Bismarck High — 4-1 Record —  43 pts. — Last week: 4th
  5. Mandan — 3-2 Record — 11 pts. — Last week: NR

Others receiving votes: Fargo Davies, Bismarck Century, West Fargo

Class AA Football Poll

  1. Fargo North (18) — 5-0 Record — 94 pts. — Last week: 1st
  2. Fargo South (1) — 3-2 Record — 96 pts. — Last week: 2nd
  3. Jamestown — 4-1 Record — 58 pts. — Last week: 3rd
  4. GF Red River — 4-2 Record — 36 pts. — Last week: 5th
  5. Dickinson — 4-1 Record — 19 pts. — Last week: 4th

Others receiving votes: Valley City, Grand Forks Central

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Elbow Room bar parking lot
Two killed in shooting in downtown Bismarck parking lot
A crash overnight in West Fargo left I-94 closed for multiple hours.
Overnight crash on I-94 leaves roadway closed for hours
The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to an oil field site around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday...
Oil field worker, 30, dies on the job after inhaling fumes inside tank, sheriff says
Three seriously injured in crash north of Makoti
Candles were placed near the crash site along Route 7 in New Milford.
Officials: High school senior dies, 3 others critically injured after head-on collision

Latest News

Streaming twice daily on KFYR+. Watch on your favorite streaming platform.
Play of the Day: KFYR+ Sports - 9/25/2023
First News at Five SUNDAY
First News at Five Sportscast 9/24/23
First News at Ten
First News at Ten Sportscast 9/23/23
Dickinson State Blue Hawks
Dickinson State outlasts three-hour lightning delay to wallop Waldorf 41-14