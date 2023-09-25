AAA & AA Football Polls
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We are down to three undefeated teams in North Dakota’s two biggest divisions for high school football.
In Class AAA, it’s Shanley and Minot. In Class AA, it’s Fargo North.
Class AAA Football Poll
- Shanley (19) — 5-0 Record — 103 pts. — Last week: 1st
- Minot (2) — 5-0 Record — 86 pts. — Last week: 2nd
- WF Sheyenne — 4-1 Record — 61 pts. — Last week: 3rd
- Bismarck High — 4-1 Record — 43 pts. — Last week: 4th
- Mandan — 3-2 Record — 11 pts. — Last week: NR
Others receiving votes: Fargo Davies, Bismarck Century, West Fargo
Class AA Football Poll
- Fargo North (18) — 5-0 Record — 94 pts. — Last week: 1st
- Fargo South (1) — 3-2 Record — 96 pts. — Last week: 2nd
- Jamestown — 4-1 Record — 58 pts. — Last week: 3rd
- GF Red River — 4-2 Record — 36 pts. — Last week: 5th
- Dickinson — 4-1 Record — 19 pts. — Last week: 4th
Others receiving votes: Valley City, Grand Forks Central
Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.