3 teens dead, 1 victim injured in South Carolina shooting, officials say

Deputies said the victims who died were between the ages of 16 and 17.
Deputies said the victims who died were between the ages of 16 and 17.(Nick Neville)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina said three teenagers died in a shooting Sunday.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were dispatched after 2 p.m. to a shooting call at the 200 block of Saddletrail Road, where they found four people with gunshot wounds.

Deputies said the victims were taken to a hospital, where three of them between the ages of 16 and 17 died.

The fourth victim sustained a gunshot wound to the lower body and has been released, deputies said. It is not known whether the victim was a minor.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Elbow Room bar parking lot
Two killed in shooting in downtown Bismarck parking lot
Doug Burgum's presidential campaign
UPDATE: Burgum appears to qualify for second presidential debate, now polling at 3.2%
Three seriously injured in crash north of Makoti
Prayer vigil for Taryn Hohbein
Prayer vigil held in Bismarck for 16-year-old gunshot victim
Tigirlily Gold will be singing the national anthem next week when the Packers host the Lions
North Dakota natives Tigirlily Gold to perform for Thursday Night Football

Latest News

Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside...
Taylor Swift spotted at Chiefs game amid Travis Kelce dating rumors
First News at Ten
Local Bismarck businesses prepare for early holiday shopping
First News at Five SUNDAY
First News at Five (Evening Report) SUNDAY -Sports!
First News at Five SUNDAY
First News at Five (Evening Report) SUNDAY - Weather