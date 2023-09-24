What leads to fall colors’ visibility

What leads to fall colors
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Fall colors have returned!

Here’s some of the science behind why leaves turn, and why some trees change colors before others.

Troy Regstad, forester for Minot Parks, said usually, in North Dakota, ash trees are the first to turn yellow.

He said most of the reds come from maple trees.

“The yellows and oranges that you’re seeing in the trees, they’re always there in the leaf. They’re just covered up and masked by the chlorophyll in the leaf,” said Regstad.

He said as chlorophyll breaks down during fall, shorter days and colder temperatures unmask the brown colors underneath.

