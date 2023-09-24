Vermillion police investigating sexual assault near USD campus

(KTTC)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities in Vermillion are investigating a sexual assault reported on Sunday morning near the University of South Dakota campus.

According to the Vermillion Police Department, a call was made at 5:45 a.m. reporting a sexual assault had occurred on Pine Street South of Cherry Street where an unknown man approached a woman, physically assaulted her, and made sexual contact without consent.

The suspect was described as being approximately six feet tall and wearing a hoodie and pants.

The victim is not a USD student, but the university still sent out a notification to all students and staff since the assault took place near campus. The incident is not related to any previous sexual assault notifications issued by the university over the past several weeks.

