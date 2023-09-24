Three seriously injured in crash north of Makoti

WARD COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Three people were seriously injured in a crash about one-and-a-half miles north of Makoti at the intersection of Highway 23 and 338th St NW shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday.

A vehicle carrying six people did not stop at a stop sign and was hit by another vehicle carrying two people.

The first vehicle rolled and landed on its top. One person was ejected.

All of the people involved in the crash were transported to local hospitals. Three were left with serious injuries, the others sustained minor injuries.

