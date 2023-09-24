Sports Injury and Emergency Planning Clinic Monday in Minot

Sports Injury and Emergency Planning Clinic
Sports Injury and Emergency Planning Clinic(Images courtesy: Robyn Gust / Ward County Emergency Management)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – When an emergency happens on the playing field, knowing what to do, and acting quickly, can be the difference between life and death.

That’s why medical professionals are offering a clinic Monday, Sept. 25, to area coaches and administrators in the Minot community.

Ward County Emergency Management is hosting its Sports Injury and Emergency Planning Clinic at 6:30 p.m. at the Ward County Administration Building.

It’s a chance to help those who work with young athletes be prepared for things like concussions, what to do after calling 911, preparing med kits, and more.

It’s free to attend but they ask that you pre-register.

If you want to take part, you can scan the QR code below, or email Robyn Gust at: robyngust2023@gmail.com.

Sports Injury and Emergency Planning Clinic
Sports Injury and Emergency Planning Clinic(Images courtesy: Robyn Gust / Ward County Emergency Management)

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Elbow Room bar parking lot
Two killed in shooting in downtown Bismarck parking lot
Doug Burgum's presidential campaign
Reports: Burgum appears to qualify for second Presidential Debate
Three seriously injured in crash north of Makoti
Prayer vigil for Taryn Hohbein
Prayer vigil held in Bismarck for 16-year-old gunshot victim
Tigirlily Gold will be singing the national anthem next week when the Packers host the Lions
North Dakota natives Tigirlily Gold to perform for Thursday Night Football

Latest News

Norsk Høstfest logo
Norsk Høstfest offices move to State Fair Center Monday
Miss Norsk Høstfest 2023
Miss Norsk Høstfest 2023 crowned ahead of festival
First News at Ten
First News at Ten Sportscast 9/23/23
First News at Ten
First News at Ten Weather 9/23/23