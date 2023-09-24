Sports Injury and Emergency Planning Clinic Monday in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – When an emergency happens on the playing field, knowing what to do, and acting quickly, can be the difference between life and death.

That’s why medical professionals are offering a clinic Monday, Sept. 25, to area coaches and administrators in the Minot community.

Ward County Emergency Management is hosting its Sports Injury and Emergency Planning Clinic at 6:30 p.m. at the Ward County Administration Building.

It’s a chance to help those who work with young athletes be prepared for things like concussions, what to do after calling 911, preparing med kits, and more.

It’s free to attend but they ask that you pre-register.

If you want to take part, you can scan the QR code below, or email Robyn Gust at: robyngust2023@gmail.com.

Sports Injury and Emergency Planning Clinic (Images courtesy: Robyn Gust / Ward County Emergency Management)

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.