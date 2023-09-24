Miss Norsk Høstfest 2023 crowned ahead of festival

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – This past weekend, a new Miss Norsk Høstfest was crowned.

Seventeen-year-old Harper Skaare was named the 2023 Miss Norsk Høstfest at Saturday’s competition in Minot.

Our own KMOT News Director Joe Skurzewski got to serve as one of the judges this year.

Harper was born in Texas but lives in Dickinson and is a senior at Dickinson Trinity High School.

She said she hopes to attend UMary to pursue a career as a family nurse practitioner.

Harper said she’s attended Høstfest a lot and embraces her Scandinavian heritage.

“I’m really, really excited for this opportunity! I’ve been going to the Høstfest since I was little. I was a third grader when I first went, and I’ve always looked up to Miss Norsk Høstfest, so I’m really excited to have this opportunity!” said Harper.

Harper added she’s looking forward to seeing Mollie B perform at this year’s festival with her grandpa.

She’ll be at the Høstfest this week in Minot every day, so be sure to say hi!

Harper will then have the option to compete for the state title of Miss North Dakota next summer in Williston.

The winner of that moves on to the Miss America competition.

Norsk Høstfest website

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.