Dickinson State outlasts three-hour lightning delay to wallop Waldorf 41-14

Dickinson State Blue Hawks
Dickinson State Blue Hawks(Dickinson State)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOREST CITY, Iowa (KFYR) - In a game that kicked off at 12:45 p.m. MT and ended around 7:15 p.m. MT, Dickinson State handled Waldorf in Forest City, Iowa 41-14.

DSU led 27-0 at halftime, and then things got interesting. Big thunderstorms blowing through the area caused a lightning delay. A normal 15-minute halftime break turned into a three-hour waiting game.

Despite the long delay, Braden Zuroff was Dickinson State’s personal lightning strike all afternoon. Zuroff, a New Salem-Almont alum, rushed for 185 yards on 30 carries (6.1 YPC), and three touchdowns.

Will Madler completed 17 of 26 passes for 176 yards. Noah Sickler caught seven of those passes, totaling 75 yards.

Dickinson State moves to 3-1 on the year, and 2-0 in conference play. Waldorf falls to 3-2, and 2-1 in conference play.

The Blue Hawks head to Valley City next week to play the Vikings. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. MT.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Elbow Room bar parking lot
Two killed in shooting in downtown Bismarck parking lot
Memorial for Taryn Hohbein
Family and friends hold vigil in honor of gunshot victim
George Cerveny and his wife drove to Kentucky Lottery Headquarters on Wednesday, where they...
‘I went to bed a millionaire and didn’t even know it’: Man wins big with Mega Millions ticket
Tigirlily Gold will be singing the national anthem next week when the Packers host the Lions
North Dakota natives Tigirlily Gold to perform for Thursday Night Football
Prayer vigil for Taryn Hohbein
Prayer vigil held in Bismarck for 16-year-old gunshot victim

Latest News

Friday Football Fever and Under the Lights
Friday Football Fever and Under the Lights weekly highlights
KMOT First News at Ten (Minot)
Under the Lights Part 2 (9/22/23)
KMOT First News at Ten (Minot)
Under the Lights Part 1 (9/22/23)
First News at Ten
Friday Football Fever Part 2 (9/22/23)