Bismarck man creates works of art through air brushing on car parts

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Terry Schreiner has been introduced many times over the years as he founded the annual Carz-N-Cures show to benefit the Bismarck Cancer Center. However, aside from this, he has his own business where he creates works of art.

In his garage at his Bismarck home, Schreiner is creating works of art through airbrushing for his business Torch’d Designs. He began this in October of 2019 and his interest in this medium started after he went to a Camaro rally in Sturgis, South Dakota, where he saw cars with beautiful artwork.

“I like art and doing stuff like that, so when I saw that, it was something that I was like man I really want to do that for myself,” said Schreiner.

Schreiner air brushes everything from coffee cups to canvas. His most popular specialty is painting different car parts.

“Really anything on the car, I have started painting. Hood liners, air cleaner parts. A gentleman with a target top, kind of like T-tops, but it’s where the whole roof lifts off, he wanted some artwork done on that,” said Schreiner.

Terry is a member of the Camaros of North Dakota car club. He put one of his designs inside the hood of his own Camaro and when others in the club saw his art, they asked if he would design something for the hoods of their rides.

“I found out about it through the club members of the Camaro club. I had seen a lot of them at the shows and then I thought that would be a good way for me to get mine done,” said Bruce Isaak, a customer of Schreiner’s.

“There’s a Camaro club called Camaros of North Dakota. Terry and I belong to it. I saw some of his work, and I enjoyed his work, so I had him do my car,” said Wally Leingang, another customer of Schreiner’s.

The amount of time it takes to complete a project depends on the detail, design and prep. Schreiner says it could range anywhere from a few hours to a few weeks.

“I love teasing them a little bit as we go kind of sending them little samples, but not letting them see the whole picture. For me, it’s the gratification, the look on their face when I finally get to give it to them, the reveal,” said Schreiner.

Schreiner says he is not sure what the end goal is for his business, he just takes it day by day.

“It’s fun, I really enjoy it. I love to have people challenge me on things that we can do. I want to continue to grow in what I’m doing,” said Schreiner.

Schreiner is always reflecting on where he started to how far he has come.

