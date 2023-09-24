17th annual Applefest takes place over the weekend

AppleFest at Buckstop Junction
By Justin Gick
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Buckstop Junction was filled with the sights and smells of fall this weekend as the Bismarck Cancer Center Foundation hosted its annual Applefest.

Each year, the center takes over Buckstop Junction and fills it with kids games, food vendors, live music and hayrides. This year, the Cancer Center Foundation added a touch-a-truck event where they had military vehicles and first responder vehicles for people to look at. There were also lots of apple-themed things available for attendees.

“We have an apple cider press, so we have people pressing apples that our staff picked this week. We have a bake sale that has a ton of apple pies, we decorate with apples. We try to give it a fun, fall feeling out here,” said Sara Kelsch, marketing director of the Bismarck Cancer Center.

The festival ended on Sunday. All of the proceeds from this weekend will go towards the Bismarck Cancer Center Foundation so they can help people going through cancer treatment.

