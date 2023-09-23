Two killed in shooting in downtown Bismarck parking lot

Police scene tape
Police scene tape(KTTC)
By Your News Leader staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two men were killed in a shooting in a downtown Bismarck parking lot early Saturday morning, according to Bismarck Police.

The department said officers responded to a shots fired call around 12:30 Saturday morning in the parking lot located at 115 5th Street. The address matches that of The Elbow Room bar in Bismarck.

Investigators said two officers were in the area and could hear the gunfire as well and immediately responded.

Officers found 21-year-old Victor King, of Mandan, and 35-year-old Jesus Vera-Leon, of Bismarck, with gunshot wounds. The men were pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The Investigations Division of Bismarck Police Department responded to the scene and began an investigation. They are currently looking through video of the incident and have interviewed numerous witnesses. The investigation is ongoing and we are requesting information from the public who witnessed this and have not talked with police.

If you witnessed this, please contact Bismarck Police Department at (701) 223-1212 and ask for the investigation section or, anonymously by downloading the Bismarck Police Department app, visiting https://www.tip411.com/tips/new?alert_group_id=21828 or texting BISPD and your tip to 847411.

