Republicans pushing for stronger southern border policies amid funding talks

By Michael Anthony
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT
WASHINGTON, (KFYR) - Congress has less than a week to make a deal to prevent a government shutdown. Republicans want more resources to go to securing the southern border.

Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND, says there needs to be more attention on illegal crossings, which he claims have brought more human and drug trafficking to the U.S. Hoeven says the Biden Administration needs to enforce the law and resume construction of a border wall.

“In a bipartisan way, we need to tell the Biden Administration to stop it. We need a secure border,” says Hoeven.

Sen. Steve Daines, R-MT, concurred saying the appropriation bills need more funding to secure the southern border and the Biden Administration needs to change their policies.

“To change the policies that have been put in place, that doesn’t cost anything. Biden needs to go back to the policies that Trump had in place like the Remain in Mexico Policy that would significantly reduce the flood of illegals coming across the southern border,” said Daines.

A continuing resolution in the House that would keep the government funded for another month also has a border security package attached to it. It would be unlikely to pass the Democratic-controlled Senate.

