Mandan gets grant to improve roads

6th AVE Mandan
(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The city of Mandan has received $2.35 million to upgrade some of their downtown streets. However, construction isn’t expected to begin until 2026.

The project spans First Street NW from Sixth Avenue, north to Collins Avenue with several side streets.

Construction will be spread out in three phases with the goal of everything being completed by 2027.

The North Dakota DOT urban grant program awarded the money to the city.

