Local musicians highlight Minot Symphony Orchestra as 98th season begins

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Minot Symphony Orchestra has been bringing music to the Magic City community for almost 100 years now, and they’re showing no signs of slowing down.

It’s all about that bass on the Minot State campus — at least that’s the theme of the first performance for the 98th season of the Minot Symphony Orchestra.

This Saturday’s concert features five pieces, including a tuba concerto by Vaughn Williams, with Dr. David Rolandson on tuba.

“It was mainly just a background instrument until this piece was written in the middle of the 19th Century. This is actually the first piece ever written for solo tuba, performing with an orchestra,” said Rolandson.

You’ll probably recognize many of the faces on stage — that’s because the symphony manages to bring together talented musicians in the Minot area.

“We are so fortunate to have the group of musicians we have, musicians that have met on stage and are now married and have children that have played in the symphony, and the fact that it continues to go on for generations and generations,” said Ellen Fenner, MSO executive director.

One person not originally from Minot is the man behind the music stand, Dr. Efrain Amaya, but he’s been guiding the symphony for almost a decade.

“To the size of the community, just to have an orchestra is vibrant. It’s actually very, I guess, rewarding to the whole community,” said Amaya.

Fenner said the symphony puts Minot on the map for this type of art in the Peace Garden State.

“We’re a hub for music and in North Dakota. You know, I don’t think that you will find the quality of musicianship anywhere else in the state but here in Minot,” said Fenner.

The performance is at 7 p.m. Saturday night at Ann Nicole Nelson Hall, bringing the joy of music to the people of the Magic City.

You can find information on tickets and seating on the Minot Symphony Orchestra website.

An hour before, at 6 p.m., Erik Anderson, a musician with the symphony, will provide a “musicology” lesson on the music being performed.

Admission to that is free with your concert ticket.

Meanwhile, Amaya said plans are already in the works for the symphony’s 100th season.

Also, you may want to avoid Broadway when heading to the concert, as some lanes near the university are coned off for a concrete replacement project.

