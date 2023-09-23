Burgum qualifies for 2nd Presidential debate

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sources are now saying that North Dakota Governor and Presidential candidate Doug Burgum has qualified for the next presidential debate.

The Trafalgar national poll shows that Burgum has met the criteria to do so.

The debate is Wednesday at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute north of Los Angeles, California.

Burgum has been helped by an extensive financial push from the Best of America PAC on national television advertising.

Burgum’s campaign says a “Burgum for America” direct text video-to-voter program was launched to target Republicans and conservative-leaning independents likely to vote in the Republican presidential primary with a video message aimed at increasing poll numbers.

