Ward County residents bring concerns to commissioners over 2024 budget

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Ward County residents spoke in favor of reducing property taxes at a budget hearing before the county commissioners this week.

Some of the speakers say property taxes were increasing too fast based on their home valuations. Others say they’d seen taxes and valuations increase more than ten-fold over the past decade.

A couple of speakers also talked about what they saw as discrepancies between their property valuations and their neighbor’s.

Commission Chair John Fjeldahl said the state has taken over some programs that were managed on the county level.

“I don’t agree with everything they spend their money on either, and so if we could get that comfort level to where we can eliminate property taxes, and have representation locally, I’m all for it,” said Fjeldahl.

Commissioner Bucky Anderson said the North Dakota Association of Counties said if the state were to take over funding, it would cost the state $1.4 billion in 2024.

“What they failed to mention was - what did you spend on property tax relief, in other methods to reduce people’s taxes? That would go away,” said Anderson.

The budget will continue to be discussed at the commissioner’s meeting on Sept. 26 at 9 a.m.

The Ward County Auditor says the 2024 annual budget is currently at $57 million.

Commissioners are scheduled to pass the budget by Oct. 10.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.