Two arrested in shooting at Minot apartment

Jordan Bailey and Sydney Roller arrested for a shooting at a Minot apartment complex on July 7
Jordan Bailey and Sydney Roller arrested for a shooting at a Minot apartment complex on July 7(KFYR-TV)
By Reggie Yarsky
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - The Minot Police Department arrested two people for a shooting at an apartment complex on July 7.

Jordan Bailey, 26, of Minot, is charged with nine counts of Reckless Endangerment and one count of Aggravated Assault.

Sydney R. Roller, 20, of Mandan, is charged with nine counts of Accomplice to Reckless Endangerment and one count of Accomplice to Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Previous Coverage: More than 20 rounds fired in early morning shooting in Minot

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Berger and his wife Sarah in front of their ranch
Chad Berger Bucking Bulls: one of the most well-known stock contractors and bull breeders
Memorial for Taryn Hohbein
Family and friends hold vigil in honor of gunshot victim
Ruiz, Moen drug bust
Two arrested in Williston drug bust; 9 pounds of meth discovered
Authorities said the girl had walked away from her home with two family dogs.
Missing 2-year-old found in rural area sleeping with one family dog, while another stood nearby
A disturbing video of animal abuse has been circling social media pages in the Bismarck-Mandan...
Video sparks animal abuse investigation

Latest News

The Eckert Pool
Williston’s old outdoor pool building under abatement for asbestos, lead
BNSF train
ND oil experts say Railway Safety Act of 2023 will likely increase U.S. energy prices
BSC student Grace Letteer reviews her student merit page
Student merit pages help BSC students market themselves
Tigirlily Gold will be singing the national anthem next week when the Packers host the Lions
North Dakota native’s Tigirlily Gold to perform for Thursday Night Football