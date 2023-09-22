Two arrested in shooting at Minot apartment

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - The Minot Police Department arrested two people for a shooting at an apartment complex on July 7.

Jordan Bailey, 26, of Minot, is charged with nine counts of Reckless Endangerment and one count of Aggravated Assault.

Sydney R. Roller, 20, of Mandan, is charged with nine counts of Accomplice to Reckless Endangerment and one count of Accomplice to Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Previous Coverage: More than 20 rounds fired in early morning shooting in Minot

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.