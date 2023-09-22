North Dakota native’s Tigirlily Gold to perform for Thursday Night Football

Tigirlily Gold will be singing the national anthem next week when the Packers host the Lions
Tigirlily Gold will be singing the national anthem next week when the Packers host the Lions(Photo courtesy: Jared Olson)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFYR) – Next week’s Green Bay Packers game will have a North Dakota connection.

Tigirlily Gold will be singing the national anthem next week when the Packers host the Lions on Thursday Night Football.

It will be the Hazen natives’ first performance at an NFL game. They’ve performed at NDSU football and UND hockey games before but expect a much bigger crowd at Lambeau Field.

And while Kendra was born in Wisconsin, the sisters admit, they’re not necessarily Packers fans.

“Our dad grew up a Vikings fan, so we sat through a lot of those games growing up. But our mom is more of a Packers fan, honestly,” said Kendra Slaubaugh.

“We are a divided house!” added Krista Slaubaugh.

“Yes, we’re divided over here,” said Kendra with a laugh.

The Packers play the Lions next Thursday in Green Bay. You can watch the game on Amazon Prime.

