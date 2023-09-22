Mountrail County Medical Center informs patients of third-party data breach

STANLEY, N.D. (KMOT) – Patients of Mountrail County Medical Center have been notified of a data breach at a third-party company that provides certain services to the center.

According to a release provided to Your News Leader from the MCMC, they were notified on Aug. 7 of the breach at DMS Health Technologies.

The company provides diagnostic imaging services for the center in Stanley, such as MRIs and ultrasounds.

The release indicates that DMS’s investigation revealed unauthorized access to certain information on the DMS network between March 27 and April 24, 2023.

According to the report, information impacted typically is limited to names, dates of birth, dates of service, physician names and exam types.

In the release, the provider said DMS is working to secure its network, review its policies and notify federal authorities.

A spokesperson for Mountrail County Medical Center said their data was not breached, and their systems were not involved.

The spokesperson said DMS mailed out the notifications of the breach for them.

Those with questions can find more information on the incident page on the DMS website.

You can also call DMS’s assistance line at: (877) 288-8056.

