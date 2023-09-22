More than 250,000 children’s books recalled

The children’s books are bound together with plastic rings that could detach from the book and...
The children’s books are bound together with plastic rings that could detach from the book and pose a choking hazard.(Consumer Product Safety Recall)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – More than 250,000 board books are being recalled for a potential choking hazard to young children.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall involves seven board books under the Rainbow Road Series Board Books.

The children’s books are bound together with plastic rings that could detach from the book and pose a choking hazard.

The books were and were sold individually or in box sets nationwide from March 2022 through August 2023.

The recall includes the following board books and ISBN numbers:

Book TitleISBN
Animal Counting9781803374802
Dinosaur’s First Words9781803374932 and 9781803372211
Old MacDonald Had a Farm9781803376790 and 9781803373355
Rainbow Road Book Box9781803376288
There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Fly9781803372945 and 9781803371580
Things that Go!9781803374826
Unicorn’s Colors9781803374789 and 9781803376622
Where’s My Bottom?9781803372723 and 9781803376738

Anyone with the recalled books should contact Make Believe Ideas to receive a refund in the form of a gift card by registering online at www.recallrtr.com/rr.

After registration, consumers will be provided instructions on how to dispose of their book(s) and asked to confirm that they have disposed of the books.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Berger and his wife Sarah in front of their ranch
Chad Berger Bucking Bulls: one of the most well-known stock contractors and bull breeders
Memorial for Taryn Hohbein
Family and friends hold vigil in honor of gunshot victim
Ruiz, Moen drug bust
Two arrested in Williston drug bust; 9 pounds of meth discovered
Authorities said the girl had walked away from her home with two family dogs.
Missing 2-year-old found in rural area sleeping with one family dog, while another stood nearby
A disturbing video of animal abuse has been circling social media pages in the Bismarck-Mandan...
Video sparks animal abuse investigation

Latest News

Tigirlily Gold will be singing the national anthem next week when the Packers host the Lions
North Dakota native’s Tigirlily Gold to perform for Thursday Night Football
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Visits Washington to Seek More U.S. Support
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Visits Washington to Seek More U.S. Support
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Visits Washington to Seek More U.S. Support
The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to an oil field site around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday...
Oil field worker, 30, dies on the job after inhaling fumes inside tank, sheriff says
Former Navy SEAL and Businessman Tim Sheehy
Montana Republican Senate candidate campaigns in Watford City