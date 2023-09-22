Montana Republican Senate candidate campaigns in Watford City

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - A total of 33 US Senate seats are up for reelection next year, including one in Montana. The Republican candidate running for that position made a campaign stop in Watford City this week.

Former Navy SEAL and Businessman Tim Sheehy spoke at the North Dakota Petroleum Council Annual Meeting Wednesday. Sheehy talked about his time in the military and says congress need more veterans.

“Right now, we are at the lowest participation rate in history of veterans in the US Capitol. Seventeen percent; used to be 70 percent. Those bodies of government decide who goes to war, and why they go to war,” says Sheehy.

Sheehy says the biggest issues he wants to address are education, securing the southern border and installing free market principals.

“We have one generation after another being indoctrinated that America’s bad, free markets are unfair, energy is dirty, and we should push it overseas... We have an economy that is de-linked from free market principals. It’s been hijacked by technocrats in government who want to reorder it into a new-world vision that doesn’t adhere to capitalism and free-market principals,” says Sheehy.

Sheehy says people can’t expect change from government if the same people keep getting reelected.

Sheehy is the only Republican currently running for Montana’s Senate seat. Sitting Sen. Jon Tester, D-MT, is running for his fourth term.

