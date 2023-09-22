Miss Rodeo North Dakota 2023 reads to school districts across the state

BERTHOLD, N.D. (KMOT) - Lindsey Miller, 2023′s Miss Rodeo North Dakota, has been on a mission to travel to every school district in the state to share her first published book.

She said that’s been her goal since she was crowned in January.

On Thursday, she paid a visit to Berthold Public School.

It’s her 37th reading of “The Girl in Lime Green Jeans.”

“I’m not sure that that’s going to be possible as my reign is coming to a close here at the end of December. However, we’re going to at least, shoot, I think for 50 or even more,” said Miller.

Miller said sometimes she books multiple schools in a day.

She said she wants to encourage her audience to find their light and their passion.

The book is available for sale on Amazon. Main Street Books in Minot said they also plan on ordering more copies.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.