Man sentenced to 30 years for rape

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for rape.

Bismarck Police say last year 58-year-old Brazil Alameen restrained a woman to a bed, took photos and sexually assaulted her.

A Burleigh County jury found Alameen guilty of two counts of rape in June.

He must register as a sex offender and complete sex offender treatment while incarcerated.

