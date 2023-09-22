Man sentenced to 30 years for rape
Sep. 21, 2023
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for rape.
Bismarck Police say last year 58-year-old Brazil Alameen restrained a woman to a bed, took photos and sexually assaulted her.
A Burleigh County jury found Alameen guilty of two counts of rape in June.
He must register as a sex offender and complete sex offender treatment while incarcerated.
