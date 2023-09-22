Man accused of having sex with a minor

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police have arrested a man they say had sex with a minor.

Police say a girl told them when she was 14 she communicated online with 36-year-old Jamal Fermin.

Authorities say Fermin sent sexually explicit photos of himself to her and asked the girl to do the same.

She told officers that Fermin would send an Uber to pick her up and told her he would give her marijuana if she had sex with him.

Police say in this investigation they found Fermin had raped another girl and given meth and marijuana to two others.

He is charged with rape, sexual assault, attempted use of a minor in a sexual performance and dealing drugs.

