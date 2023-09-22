Jamestown police want you to be on the lookout for man with ‘security’ hat & badge

Authorities in Jamestown say the man is not part of the police department.
Authorities in Jamestown say the man is not part of the police department.(KVLY)
By Bobby Falat
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Jamestown police say to be on alert for a man who was seen in SW Jamestown walking up to a residence wearing a ‘Security’ hat and is also wearing a badge.

Police say that this man is not a local law enforcement officer and they are unsure of what his intentions are in the community.

If you have any information or if you see him, call Stutsman County Dispatch 701-252-1000, or your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Berger and his wife Sarah in front of their ranch
Chad Berger Bucking Bulls: one of the most well-known stock contractors and bull breeders
Memorial for Taryn Hohbein
Family and friends hold vigil in honor of gunshot victim
Ruiz, Moen drug bust
Two arrested in Williston drug bust; 9 pounds of meth discovered
Authorities said the girl had walked away from her home with two family dogs.
Missing 2-year-old found in rural area sleeping with one family dog, while another stood nearby
A disturbing video of animal abuse has been circling social media pages in the Bismarck-Mandan...
Video sparks animal abuse investigation

Latest News

First News at Six
Dan's Garden (8/25/2023)
First News at Six
Dan's Garden (9/8/2023)
First News at Five
North Dakota natives Tigirlily Gold to perform for Thursday Night Football
First News at Five
Student merit pages help BSC students market themselves
First News at Six
Dan's Garden (9/1/2023)